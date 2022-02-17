Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Declines By 22.8%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 29,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GM stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,474,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,829,873. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

