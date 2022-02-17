Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Decreases By 25.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HIHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

