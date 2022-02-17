Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 33.4%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
IEP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. 8,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $69.10.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
