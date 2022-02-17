Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 33.4%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

IEP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. 8,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

