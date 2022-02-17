Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Rises By 50.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAQU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,241,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $784,000.

IMAQU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

