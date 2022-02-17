Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 32.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 21,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

