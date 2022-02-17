Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Drops By 22.1%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:INVH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

