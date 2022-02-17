Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Declines By 29.4%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JENGQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
