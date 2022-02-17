Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Declines By 29.4%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JENGQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.