Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Drops By 18.6%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

