Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Drops By 36.0%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,992,800 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 4,678,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAPGF remained flat at $$1.33 on Thursday. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

