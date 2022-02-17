Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Expands By 49.0%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,766.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

NEAPF stock remained flat at $$0.96 on Thursday. Nearmap has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.