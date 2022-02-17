Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Rises By 63.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.