Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Rises By 63.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.