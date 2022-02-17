Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Expands By 50.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.
About SMA Solar Technology
