Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Expands By 50.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.