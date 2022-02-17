Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 26.3%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Topcon alerts:

TOPCF stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.