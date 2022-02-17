Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Decreases By 20.0%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPTD opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

