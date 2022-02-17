Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Expands By 38.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

