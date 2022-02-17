Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Declines By 17.9%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

TMPM stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

