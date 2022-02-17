Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Drops By 27.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $58.29. 1,280,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,645. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

