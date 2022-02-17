Short Interest in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Grows By 62.6%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZENV opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

