Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

