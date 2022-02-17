Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

SIA stock opened at C$15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

