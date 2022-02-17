SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,163 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.