Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
