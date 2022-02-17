Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 187,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.