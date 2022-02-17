Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

