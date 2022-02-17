Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

SI traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,511. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

