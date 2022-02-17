Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $117.67

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.67, but opened at $125.84. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $123.25, with a volume of 2,667 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

