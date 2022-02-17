SimiGon (LON:SIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 341,045 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.26.
SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)
Read More
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.