Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

SPG stock opened at $142.53 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.