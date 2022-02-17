Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. 103,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,886. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,444,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,849,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 583,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

