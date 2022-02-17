SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.85. 508,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.