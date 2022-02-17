Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SIX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

