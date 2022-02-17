Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYTA stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.
