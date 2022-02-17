Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SZZLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.