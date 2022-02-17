SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $38.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

