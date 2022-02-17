Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.