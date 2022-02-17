Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
