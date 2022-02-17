Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,300 shares during the period. Snap makes up approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Snap worth $379,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 391,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,951,969. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102,718 shares of company stock worth $42,425,655.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

