Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 140,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,352 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

