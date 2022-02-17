SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $263.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

