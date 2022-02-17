SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.08 EPS.

SWI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

