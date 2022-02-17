SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.08 EPS.
SWI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
