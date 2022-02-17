Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.
NYSE SAH traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 14,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.