Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NYSE SAH traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 14,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

