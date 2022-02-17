Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

