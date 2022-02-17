Southern (NYSE:SO) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head to Head Survey

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summer Energy and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 1 5 5 0 2.36

Southern has a consensus target price of $70.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Southern 13.40% 11.38% 2.98%

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, meaning that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.04 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Southern $20.38 billion 3.37 $3.13 billion $2.83 22.92

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

