Southern (NYSE:SO) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head to Head Survey

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Summer Energy and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summer Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Southern
|1
|5
|5
|0
|2.36
Profitability
This table compares Summer Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summer Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Southern
|13.40%
|11.38%
|2.98%
Risk and Volatility
Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, meaning that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Summer Energy and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summer Energy
|$166.32 million
|0.04
|-$10.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Southern
|$20.38 billion
|3.37
|$3.13 billion
|$2.83
|22.92
Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
59.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Southern beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Summer Energy Company Profile
Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
