S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $219,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.05. 16,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

