S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $386.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

