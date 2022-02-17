Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKPGF remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

