Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.