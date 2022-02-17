SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.86 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

