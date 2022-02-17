SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

