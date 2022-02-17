SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stake Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 1.77% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,890. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27.

