Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.86

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.86 and traded as high as C$51.80. Sprott shares last traded at C$50.20, with a volume of 86,719 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SII. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

