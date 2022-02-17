SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

